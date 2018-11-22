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An Attitude of Thankfulness
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8 views • November 22, 2018
11/21/18-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
Only One of the Ten Lepers Healed Was of the Mind to Turn Back and Thank Jesus for Healing Him. Other Examples from Scripture and in the World Around Us. Count Your Blessings. Keep Looking Unto Jesus Because "Looking Inward Is Looking Downward." Bible: Luke 17:11-19
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Only One of the Ten Lepers Healed Was of the Mind to Turn Back and Thank Jesus for Healing Him. Other Examples from Scripture and in the World Around Us. Count Your Blessings. Keep Looking Unto Jesus Because "Looking Inward Is Looking Downward." Bible: Luke 17:11-19
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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