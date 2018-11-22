BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Don't Let The Left Ruin Your Holidays
JonBowneReports
JonBowneReports
30 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
98 views • November 22, 2018
The Clintons shouldn't feel so smug this holiday season, Zero Hedge reports " House Republicans will hear testimony on December 5 from the prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate allegations of wrongdoing by the Clinton Foundation, according to Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC).

So, Happy Holidays Bill and Hillary. I hope Santa brings you that indictment you always wished for. You both worked so hard for it.
Keywords
trumpobamafamilyclintonmarklefthillarymeadowsbillhearingbownejondecemberissuesholidaysfifthmommy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran Warns U.S. Against Escalation, Says Proposal Remains on Table

Iran Warns U.S. Against Escalation, Says Proposal Remains on Table

Garrison Vance
Californians Who Moved to Texas Consider Relocating After Democratic Wins, Report Says

Californians Who Moved to Texas Consider Relocating After Democratic Wins, Report Says

Douglas Harrington
US Rules Out New Iran Strikes as Rubio Rejects Tehran&#8217;s Peace Terms as &#8220;Absurd&#8221;

US Rules Out New Iran Strikes as Rubio Rejects Tehran’s Peace Terms as “Absurd”

Garrison Vance
U.S. Nuclear Revival Faces Uranium Fuel Supply Constraint

U.S. Nuclear Revival Faces Uranium Fuel Supply Constraint

Garrison Vance
Republican Lawmaker Renews Impeachment Bid Against Pete Hegseth

Republican Lawmaker Renews Impeachment Bid Against Pete Hegseth

Douglas Harrington
Putin Meets Iranian Security Chief as Diplomacy Efforts Continue

Putin Meets Iranian Security Chief as Diplomacy Efforts Continue

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy