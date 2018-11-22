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Do we need continue paying for the totally useless Leftie Professorial Class?
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1 view • November 22, 2018
WildNews.us – The Leftie Professorial Class, who appointed themselves as the unelected rulers of our culture, has been taking many hits. It is time we rethink the role of the government controlled and financed education in the United States. The question which all American citizens should start asking is, “Why should the Middle Class continue paying for the totally useless Leftie Professorial Class?”
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