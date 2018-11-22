© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FREE SATELLITE TV FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE NEW TO FTA
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • November 22, 2018
THE HAPPY SATELLITE NERD EPISODE 47
In this video I try to answer some of the FAQ i get about Free Satellite TV #FreeSatelliteTV from what type of dish and receiver you will need if you are interested in getting started in the Free To Air hobby.
Here is a video about the channels on Galaxy 19 97 west
https://youtu.be/6t34Y4a1dN0
(c) Robbie Strike 2018
In this video I try to answer some of the FAQ i get about Free Satellite TV #FreeSatelliteTV from what type of dish and receiver you will need if you are interested in getting started in the Free To Air hobby.
Here is a video about the channels on Galaxy 19 97 west
https://youtu.be/6t34Y4a1dN0
(c) Robbie Strike 2018
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.