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Full Show - Infowars Rewind: Americans Prepare To Give Thanks, Globalist Declare “Quiet War” On Human Population - 11/21/2018
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5522 views • November 22, 2018
An E.coli outbreak has prompted the CDC to advise Americans to avoid romaine lettuce this Thanksgiving. Also, the death toll for California’s wildfire reaches 81 and now flash floods are set to complicate the search for the nearly 900 still missing. Today’s rebroadcast includes never before seen Alex Jones footage with Trump’s former campaign advisor George Papadopoulos. Musician Michale Graves is in-studio explaining the cancellation of his sold-out shows. Happy Thanksgiving week from Infowars!
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