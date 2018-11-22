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Globalists View Humans As Seeds And Nationalists As Weeds
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15552 views • November 22, 2018
The anti-human agenda of the globalists is to control the population and resources. Alex Jones exposes the “quiet weapons” being used to sterilize and demoralize patriots worldwide.
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