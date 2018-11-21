© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bigger Deficits from Trump and More Excuses from his Supporters: Good Morning Liberty 11-21-18
Follow
2
Share
Report
262 views • November 21, 2018
The Trump administration is on track to post a 2019 fiscal year budget deficit of over $1 trillion. These are the kind of budget deficits we would expect to see during a deep recession, not an “economic boom.” But yet, some diehard supporters of the president still defend this, but can only muster up, "Obama did it too!" On today's Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin talks about how bad things really are.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.