Thanksgiving and the California Fires

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What We Know About The California Fires
https://youtu.be/0E2M1SrFIlQ
California Burning - Going Deeper Into the Flames
https://youtu.be/HmPjs5sWNd8
California Burning - The Big Picture
https://youtu.be/Z9H7tlJ4vJI
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