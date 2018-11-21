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Chuck Holton: Trump SOTU Address Will Focus On Military
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12 views • November 21, 2018
“Barrack Obama worked very hard to transform the military…Where he could foist his radical agenda on people who couldn’t say no.” Veteran Army Ranger Chuck Holton predicts President Trump will make rebuilding our military a focus of his State of the Union address.
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