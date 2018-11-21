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Loesch: “The NRA Is the Original Big Tent”
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3 views • November 21, 2018
"Do you know why we scare them so bad—why we scare the media? Because we’re not monolithic. … This is the original big tent. And if there is one thing that we can all agree on it is our right to self-defense. And we believe in it so much that we assemble together and fellowship every single year. —Dana Loesch
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