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Wayne LaPierre: Socialist Politicians Hide Behind "Democrat" Name
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10 views • November 21, 2018
"President Trump's election, while crucial, can't turn away the wave of these new European style socialists bearing down upon us … How about Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Bill DeBlasio, Andrew Cuomo, Corey Booker, Christopher Murphy and Keith Ellison … they hide behind labels like 'Democrat,' 'left-wing,' and 'progressive' to make their socialist agenda more palatable, and that's terrifying." —Wayne LaPierre
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