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"Schools Must Be the Most Hardened Targets in This Country." Wayne LaPierre, CPAC 2018
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5 views • November 21, 2018
"It should not be easier for a madman to shoot up a school, than a bank or a jewelry store or some Hollywood gala. Schools must be the most hardened targets in this country." —Wayne LaPierre
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