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Eric Dubay's First Flat Earth Interview
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114 views • November 21, 2018
My main YouTube account has just been disabled once again so I cannot upload new content there presumably for the next 3 months (if they don't delete it altogether before then). In the meantime I am re-uploading all my videos to back-up accounts on YouTube, BitTube, BitChute, DTube and Brighteon and will be posting them here in the hopes everyone will help share and bring people to my new channel. The following interview features myself, Eric Dubay, president of the...
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