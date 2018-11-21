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John Huber to Testify! MSM Panics & Projects - B2T Show Nov 20
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33 views • November 21, 2018
New Q Posts! John Huber to Testify to Congress on Clinton Foundation. MSM panics and projects Clinton crimes onto Trump (wanted to use DOJ to prosecute political enemies and Ivonka on emails). Interview with Bob from Trading Genius where we discuss the Federal Reserve and Crypto Currencies.
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Trade like a genius with awesome training courses on Crypto, Stock, Uranium, etc. Use "BlackFriday" by this Friday to get a large discount on the programs here: https://tradegenius.co/
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