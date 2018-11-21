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Left Thinks Supporting Second Amendment Makes You a Murderer
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4 views • November 21, 2018
"When you support the rights of Americans to defend themselves, whether with a firearm or any other means, the progressive gun-grabbing left constantly sees a gun pointed right at them. I wasn't just flipping an hour glass. I was pointing an AR-15 directly at the camera according to my critics." —Dana Loesch
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