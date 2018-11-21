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Mother of Injured Stoneman Douglas Student Slams School District's Silence
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8 views • November 21, 2018
"Even the President of the United States, the first lady, the governor, the attorney general, the chief of staff, and the senator had time to hug my son, but not my school district and not my son's principal," Lisa Olsen, mother of injured Stoneman Douglas student.
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