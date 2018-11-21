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Why Did the Left Freak out over The Simpsons but Not Jon Stewart?
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0 view • November 21, 2018
"It wasn't that long ago that Bugs Bunny cross-dressing was considered good comedy and Jon Stewart was mocking transgenders on The Daily Show not ten years ago. That probably wouldn't fly on a lot of comedy shows today, but should we go back in time and hold Jon Stewart guilty?" —Dana Loesch
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