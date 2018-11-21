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When Freedom was Reborn
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5 views • November 21, 2018
How many Christians know that our freedoms of speech, of religion, and of a vote for all, came from the Bible? Not just in some vague sense like the Bible is about love so love calls for us to be free, but that these specific freedoms are specifically supported by specific verses which the Pilgrims noticed and put in their catechism, and that is why we are free today? This documentary interviews the world's experts on what exactly happened beginning in 1620.
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