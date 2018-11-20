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4th Amendment; United States Constitution; searches and seizure
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13 views • November 20, 2018
A brief introduction to the 4th Amendment to the United States Constitution.
The right to be secure in your persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures by government.
The right to be secure in your persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures by government.
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