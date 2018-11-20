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Full Show - BOMBSHELL INFO REVISITED: Atrazine Pollutes Texas Water Supply, Transgender Agenda Targeting Children Worldwide! - 11/20/2018
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1852 views • November 20, 2018
Mexican locals and Honduran migrants continue to clash on America’s southern border. Today’s holiday rebroadcast includes never before seen Alex Jones footage and highlights with UK journalist Katie Hopkins discussing the Islamic invasion of Western Europe. Also, media analyst Mark Dice breaks down liberal lunacy and fake news. Furthermore, Paul Joseph Watson provides his expertise on the migration crisis in Europe and America. Happy Thanksgiving week from Infowars!
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