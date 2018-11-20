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Powerful Tucker Carlson: We Must Build A Pro Human Future
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15897 views • November 20, 2018
We are histories authors not the machines....
We are not victims of history, humanity is history, and we must now take control of our destiny and rise above the technocracy..
Alex Jones provides analysis and commentary on the debate between Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson
We are not victims of history, humanity is history, and we must now take control of our destiny and rise above the technocracy..
Alex Jones provides analysis and commentary on the debate between Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson
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