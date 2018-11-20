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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) TUESDAY 11/20/18 INFOWARS
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143 views • November 20, 2018
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SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON ALEX:
US CLOSES BUSIEST BORDER POINT FOR HOURS
FED JUDGE BLOCKS TRUMP FROM REFUSING MIGRANTS ILLEGALLY ENTERING
TOXIC STERILIZING HERBICIDE ATRAZINE FOUND IN TEXAS WATER
CELINE DION HAS NEW GENDER-BENDING CLOTHING LINE FOR KIDS
TEACHER: VULNERABLE STUDENTS BEING TRICKED INTO BELIEVING THEY'RE WRONG GENDER
RE-RUNS OF GUEST SEGMENTS INCLUDING JOE BIGGS, ROGER STONE, KATIE HOPKINS, MARK DICE, ETC
4th Hour host: Paul Joseph Watson
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON ALEX:
US CLOSES BUSIEST BORDER POINT FOR HOURS
FED JUDGE BLOCKS TRUMP FROM REFUSING MIGRANTS ILLEGALLY ENTERING
TOXIC STERILIZING HERBICIDE ATRAZINE FOUND IN TEXAS WATER
CELINE DION HAS NEW GENDER-BENDING CLOTHING LINE FOR KIDS
TEACHER: VULNERABLE STUDENTS BEING TRICKED INTO BELIEVING THEY'RE WRONG GENDER
RE-RUNS OF GUEST SEGMENTS INCLUDING JOE BIGGS, ROGER STONE, KATIE HOPKINS, MARK DICE, ETC
4th Hour host: Paul Joseph Watson
Keywords
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