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Full Show: What Are Your Chances of Smuggling Something Past TSA?
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54 views • November 20, 2018
CNN demands no rules for Acosta but TSA has LOTS of rules for YOU. What are people smuggling past them and globalists like Macron learn that the French find his carbon taxes to ban cars revolting as nearly a million protestors shut down roads across France. And, Carl Bernstein & CNN can’t win a debate with Trump so they want to “edit” his press conferences and McRaven is not only political but pushed psyops as the true mission of Special Forces.
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