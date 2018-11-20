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Victor Victoria’s Secret: Transgender Coming to Lingerie Show?
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431 views • November 20, 2018
Will the troubled lingerie company, Victor Victoria put a man in the lingerie “fantasy” show? Celine Dion wants to “let children choose outside stereotypes and norms” of gender from birth to 14 yrs, “ ‘NEW ORDER’ shirts…to make a new order in the new world”. And, Twitter is now banning feminists for saying “men are not women”. There’s a pecking order for identity politics.
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