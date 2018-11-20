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HHS Official Bludgeoned to Death—Police Rule Suicide
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439 views • November 20, 2018
HHS Official, Daniel Best, who was working on lowering Big Pharma drug prices has been found dead. The Washington D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which noted that Best died of "multiple blunt force injuries” and ruled it a “suicide”.
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