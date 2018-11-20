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I'm Just a Shill—Ocasio-Cortez’s Schoolhouse Rock Primer
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5744 views • November 20, 2018
Democrats need “to take back all 3 chambers of Congress, uh, all 3 chambers of government: the presidency, the House, the Senate”. Is knowledge power or is exploiting ignorance the key to power? Here’s a refresher course from Schoolhouse Rock for our youngest member of Congress of how where to file her bills — I’m just a shill, a socialist shill.
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