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1st Death in “Red Flag” Gun Confiscation
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6011 views • November 20, 2018
Anyone can get an order to take your guns away — without your knowledge or due process under “Red Flag” gun laws. Like SWATTING an innocent victim, it can result in someone being killed as it did for this 61-yr old man in Maryland who got the knock at 5am
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