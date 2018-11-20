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Agenda 21: Chemicals Found In Water Supply And Hormone Blockers Used On Children
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2152 views • November 20, 2018
A new report exposes the chemical Atrazine, a widely use pesticide, has been found in the Texas water supply. Alex breaks down how the globalist agenda goes beyond “gay frogs” as hormone blockers are reportedly being pushed on autistic children.
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