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Pass the Salt Live - We can Overcome 11-20-2018
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40 views • November 20, 2018
Our two greatest appetites are our food and sexual appetites. Without Christ, we have no control over those appetites, if we simply life for pleasure.
But we can overcome! God wouldn’t have told us to be holy, if He didn’t think we could! Let’s overcome sin and live holy lives for Christ.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
But we can overcome! God wouldn’t have told us to be holy, if He didn’t think we could! Let’s overcome sin and live holy lives for Christ.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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