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"Brave New World" narrated by Aldous Huxley, 1956
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29 views • November 20, 2018
The CBS Radio Workshop was an "experimental dramatic radio anthology series" that aired between 1956 & 1957. It premiered with a two-part adaptation of Aldous Huxley's now classic 1932 novel, "Brave New World". Huxley himself introduced and narrated the program.
1/27/1956
1st episode. Huxley narrates the classic novel he wrote 25 years earlier.
2/03/1956
Part 2 & the conclusion of the famous story of the future.
1/27/1956
1st episode. Huxley narrates the classic novel he wrote 25 years earlier.
2/03/1956
Part 2 & the conclusion of the famous story of the future.
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