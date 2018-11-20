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Warning From Children Of Men
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71 views • November 20, 2018
Parody of current day conditions that coincide with a 2006 film set in 2027. Where no woman can become pregnant and mass migration creates chaos in a dystopian world. As the main character joins forces with his ex-wife to save mankind by protecting a woman who has became pregnant. While a malevolent group of people deceives them into thinking they will help, but are actually planning to exploit the child for their own agenda, to gain power and control in a movement of anarchy.
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