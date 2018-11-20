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Warning From Children Of Men
The Infowar Armoury
The Infowar Armoury
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71 views • November 20, 2018
Parody of current day conditions that coincide with a 2006 film set in 2027. Where no woman can become pregnant and mass migration creates chaos in a dystopian world. As the main character joins forces with his ex-wife to save mankind by protecting a woman who has became pregnant. While a malevolent group of people deceives them into thinking they will help, but are actually planning to exploit the child for their own agenda, to gain power and control in a movement of anarchy.
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terrorismvaccineschildreninfowarsworlddavid knightwarwarningmigrationmenmassinfertilitydystopian
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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