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Fans Have Most to Lose Because of NFL's Anthem Debacle
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1 view • November 20, 2018
"Common sense has been hijacked by idiocracy. America is fed up with ungrateful, un-American players. Yet the league pulls a smoke and mirrors trick. NFL fans are the real losers, as their once-favorite sport continues to be torn apart—ruined by hyper-political athlete activists." —Grant Stinchfield
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