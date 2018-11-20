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De Niro Says "F*** Trump" at the Tony Awards
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3 views • November 20, 2018
"So an actor says 'F the President of the United States,' and a room full of liberals goes wild...If this had been Barack Obama, the Left would have been calling for boycotts of CBS, Broadway, and anyone involved. Instead, they are wildly cheering, at a time when our nation is doing better than it ever has in decades. But these entertainers don't care. They live in their own little fantasy world. It's sad they are so out of touch." —Grant Stinchfield
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