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Diamond & Silk: Protest on Your Own Time and Not on Our Dime
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4 views • November 20, 2018
“These NFL players are paid millions of dollars and they do need to stand for our National Anthem, for our flag. They need to respect the United States, respect our veterans, respect people that serve. And if you want to protest, protest on your own time, not on our watch, on our dime, our time.” —Diamond & Silk
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