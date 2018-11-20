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Journalists Have America in Their Crosshairs with Lies as Their Ammo
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"This is what we are up against: lies and deceit—journalists aiding and abetting the destruction of a Trump presidency, the destruction of our nation. It borders on treason. They are all doing it—trying to hand it to all of us ... to wage war on an America they simply disagree with." —Grant Stinchfield
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