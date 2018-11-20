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Colion Noir: Chicago Politicians Turn to Gun Control to Fix Problems
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50 views • November 20, 2018
"Fixing [Chicago] is so hard because there are so many different dynamics that are taking place. And so what a lot of politicians in that area do instead of rolling their sleeves up and getting down and dirty and figuring out how to fix it, they jump to gun control." —Colion Noir
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