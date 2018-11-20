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NASA's Fake CGI Ball Planets
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188 views • November 20, 2018
For thousands of years the "planets" were known as "wandering stars" as they differ from the fixed stars in their relative motions only. Through a telescope both the fixed stars and wandering "planets" appear as nothing more than tiny round dots of light, luminaries, circling the night sky. They do NOT appear in any way to be spherical Earth-like terra firma balls capable of landing on as the Freemasons at NASA would have us believe with their fake CGI pictures and videos.
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