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Globally Bleeding
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8 views • November 20, 2018
The Global Elite live in Lavish Luxury & Opulence, Exercising Undue Influence upon Government, Industry & Finance. A Government That Finances Radicalism, Terrorism and Bigotry World Wide Deserves No Trust. A Government That Stages False Flag Terror Attacks On It's Own Citizens, Deserves No Trust.
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