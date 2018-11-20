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2 Election Trap! Unrigging Elections - B2T Show Nov 19
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19 views • November 20, 2018
Brilliant 2 Election Trap and Plan for the Unrigging of Elections is analyzed. We dig into the Caravan and Trump's battle with Acosta. We then review a prophesy, prayer and discussion.
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