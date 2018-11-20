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APIII% ***TRAINING VIDEO*** "Crossing the danger zone"
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39 views • November 20, 2018
We simulated in (3) groups of 4- running from building to building crossing the danger zone which was a street, while taking fire from enemy combatants. Those that failed to lay down suppressing fire while their team moved, got a man down and then the team had to use the IFAK to address the injured person using a CAT turniquet
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