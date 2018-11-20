© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
APIII% Operation "Rally on a bridge"
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • November 20, 2018
This "Rally on a bridge" was another rally we did against I-1639 here in Washington state. We had a couple rally's, Phone bank we did with the NRA, FLYERS, POSTERS, Street signs, we pulled out all the stops statewide and with other groups. As of 11-19-2018 there are 3 pending lawsuits and more being filed
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.