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Is Facebook deliberately causing harm to Americans?
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695 views • November 20, 2018
A new study by psychologists at the University of Pennsylvania finds that Facebook use can increase depression and loneliness; Tucker gets insight from Tom Kersting, author of 'Disconnected: How to Reconnect Our Digitally Distracted Kids.'
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