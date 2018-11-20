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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) MONDAY 11/19/18 INFOWARS (RE-UP)
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104 views • November 20, 2018
**FIXED
SOME OF TODAYS TOPICS ON ALEX:
FBI CLASSIFIES PROUD BOYS AS TERRORISTS
WH TO REVOKE ACOSTA PRESS CREDENTIALS AT END OF MONTH
FACEBOOK LONG LOSING STREAK WILL GET WORSE
BRENDA SNIPES RESIGNS "I HAVE SERVED THE PURPOSE I CAME HERE FOR"
TIJUANA AGREES WITH TRUMP: CARAVAN IS INVASION FORCE
DC CITY COUNCIL NEW BILL: PROSECUTING CRIMINALS IS RACIST SO THEY DECRIMINALIZED CRIME
FACEBOOK: HUGE DONATION TO CHUCK SCHUMER
Guest: Steve Pieczenik
4th Hour host: Roger Stone
SOME OF TODAYS TOPICS ON ALEX:
FBI CLASSIFIES PROUD BOYS AS TERRORISTS
WH TO REVOKE ACOSTA PRESS CREDENTIALS AT END OF MONTH
FACEBOOK LONG LOSING STREAK WILL GET WORSE
BRENDA SNIPES RESIGNS "I HAVE SERVED THE PURPOSE I CAME HERE FOR"
TIJUANA AGREES WITH TRUMP: CARAVAN IS INVASION FORCE
DC CITY COUNCIL NEW BILL: PROSECUTING CRIMINALS IS RACIST SO THEY DECRIMINALIZED CRIME
FACEBOOK: HUGE DONATION TO CHUCK SCHUMER
Guest: Steve Pieczenik
4th Hour host: Roger Stone
Keywords
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