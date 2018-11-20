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Dana Loesch on Ingraham Boycott: "An Unreasonably Over-the-top Response"
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4 views • November 20, 2018
"This is a fascistic tactic that adults are none too happy to inflame. The fact is when you're in a position in which you can destroy anybody that just mildly offends you because you happen to have a large Twitter following, where does it stop?" —Dana Loesch
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