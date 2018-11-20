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Sebastian Gorka: Gun Control and London's Rising Murder Rate
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3 views • November 20, 2018
"It's political correctness gone out of control … Political correctness, Dana, gets people killed. When you focus on the object and not the intent of the individual. When political correctness stops people reporting suspicious activity as we saw in San Bernardino … It's not about the weapons, it's about the individuals and their intent." —Sebastian Gorka
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