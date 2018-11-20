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Full Show - Pump And Dump Facebook Stock Plummets, Mexican Citizens Protest Migrant Caravan - 11/19/2018
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952 views • November 20, 2018
Social media titan Facebook is set to hit its longest losing streak ever and experts say it’s going to get worse. Mexican protestors in Tijuana agree with Trump that the migrant caravan is an invasion while also telling its members to “go home.” Joining today’s show is director George Llewelyn discussing his groundbreaking movie “Borderless” featuring Lauren Southern. Dr. Steve Pieczenik shares his powerful insight into today's most vital issues. Start your week informed. Call and tune in now!
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