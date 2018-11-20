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Leftists call Tom Brady a “fascist” for WINNING the Superbowl!
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19 views • November 20, 2018
CNN will condemn the Superbowl as being “stolen” and demand a “replay” while recruiting pathetic Hollywood celebrities to produce a crybaby video of them all screaming, “This is NOT MY SUPERBOWL!”

Read more at:
naturalnews.com/2017-02-06-comeback-victory-for-the-patriots-will-cnn-russians-hacked-the-superbowl.html

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winningintoleranceleftistsinsanitysuperbowlfascismcompetitiontom brady
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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