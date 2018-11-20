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VIDEO: Infowars Reporters Mobbed On San Diego Beach
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2663 views • November 20, 2018
Alex Jones presents video footage of Infowars reporter Savannah Hernandez and her camera man being accosted by an angry mob of leftists on the beach in San Diego as they attempt to report on the temporarily blocked southern border crossing.
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