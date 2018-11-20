© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXCLUSIVE: Learn When Facebook Will Collapse And What Comes Next
Follow
2
Share
Report
10164 views • November 20, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down Facebook's current financial state as its stock bubble prepares to burst, leaving most stockholders with nothing and the globalist architects of big tech's managed collapse with everything.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.