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Pass the Salt Live - Stop Children, What's that sound? 11-19-2018
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187 views • November 20, 2018
Why are small churches struggling? Why are little trannies being promoted on Good Morning, America? Why are forest fires just popping up all of a sudden?These are topics discussed on today’s show. Check it out!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
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Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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